Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Celebrate Ganpati Festival With Parents; Jeh’s Expression Will Win Your Hearts

The Kapoor family is known to celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with full vigour. The tradition was started by the legendary Raj Kapoor, and the family used to get together every year at the family's iconic RK Studio in Chembur area of Mumbai. The grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, until 2018, were led by Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor. However, it ended when the studio was sold in 2018 and it was the last time they all got together to celebrate it.

Now after photos of Ranbir Kapoor and mom Neetu Kapoor surfaced online as they celebrated the Ganpati festival, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her sister Karisma Kapoor shared photos from their Ganpati celebrations. Also spotted during the festivities were their father Randhir Kapoor, mother Babita, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa, Aadar Jain and Rima Jain. They all adorned festive clothes.

Kareena also posed in front of the Ganpati idol as she held little Jeh in her lap. As soon as she shared the picture, her sister-in-law, Saba Ali Khan, wrote, “Happy #ganeshchaturthi bhabs and to the family. Jehs mischief expression in the family pic is Adorable! Love it! Mahsha’Allah….”

Karisma also shared various photos from the festivities.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which was a Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks’ ‘Forrest Gump’. Her upcoming films include Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘Devotion of Suspect X’, which marks her OTT debut as well, and stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She is also working with Hansal Mehta on a film, which marks her debut as a producer.