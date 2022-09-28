Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Karan Johar: Ranveer Singh And I Are Complete Fashion Buddies

They are both known for their eclectic and loud fashion choices. This is why filmmaker Karan Johar says that he and Bollywood's livewire star Ranveer Singh are fashion buddies.

Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh
Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Sep 2022 6:37 pm

They are both known for their eclectic and loud fashion choices. This is why filmmaker Karan Johar says that he and Bollywood's livewire star Ranveer Singh are fashion buddies.

Karan will be joined by content creators Tanmay Bhatt, Danish Sait, Kusha Kapila and Niharika NM on the finale episode of 'Koffee With Karan' Season 7.

He finally opens up about getting to share the style icon title with Ranveer Singh who is known for never following a rule book when it comes to clothes.

"Ranveer and I are complete fashion buddies. We constantly text each other saying you killed that look. It then reached a point when we realized it was only us complementing each other, no one really bothered," said the host.

'Koffee with Karan' Season 7 airs on Disney+ Hotstar.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ranveer Singh Karan Johar Fashion Buddies Bollywood Koffee With Karan Koffee With Karan 7 Fashion Disney+Hotstar India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Starts Today; 50-Bps Rate Hike Likely

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Starts Today; 50-Bps Rate Hike Likely

Lt General Anil Chauhan Is India’s New CDS

Lt General Anil Chauhan Is India’s New CDS