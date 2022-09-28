Karan Johar: Ranveer Singh And I Are Complete Fashion Buddies

They are both known for their eclectic and loud fashion choices. This is why filmmaker Karan Johar says that he and Bollywood's livewire star Ranveer Singh are fashion buddies.



Karan will be joined by content creators Tanmay Bhatt, Danish Sait, Kusha Kapila and Niharika NM on the finale episode of 'Koffee With Karan' Season 7.



He finally opens up about getting to share the style icon title with Ranveer Singh who is known for never following a rule book when it comes to clothes.



"Ranveer and I are complete fashion buddies. We constantly text each other saying you killed that look. It then reached a point when we realized it was only us complementing each other, no one really bothered," said the host.



'Koffee with Karan' Season 7 airs on Disney+ Hotstar.