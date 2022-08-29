Monday, Aug 29, 2022
Kapil Sharma Shares Pictures With Golden Girls Of Birmingham 2022

Kapil Sharma is back with the new season of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and in the recent promo the makers introduced many new faces that will be seen on the show.

Kapil Sharma with PV Sindhu and Lovely Choubey
Kapil Sharma with PV Sindhu and Lovely Choubey Instagram

Updated: 29 Aug 2022 6:44 pm

Now, Kapil took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with the guests, who are going to be seen in the first episode and they include sports personalities, who won gold medal in CommonWealth Games 2022.

Kapil posted several pictures from the sets posing with Badminton champion P.V. Sindhu, gold medalist in lawn bowls Lovely Choubey, boxer Zareen Nikhat, Gold medalist lawn bowlers Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki Kaushik Singh and Nayanmoni Saikia.

In his caption he wrote: "It was a pleasure hosting our Golden Girls on #tkss who made the whole Nation proud in CommonWealth Games 2022 Pic 1 - @pvsindhu1 gold medal in badminton Pic 2 - #lovelychoubey Gold Medal in Lawn Bowl. Pic 3 - @zareennikhat Gold Medal in Boxing Pic 4 - #ruparanitirkey Gold Medal in Lawn Bowl Pic 5 - #pinkisingh Gold Medal in Lawn Bowl.Pic 6 - #nayanmonisaikia Gold Medal in Lawn Bowl. Pic 7 - Me with no medal but New shades. Coming soon on 10th September only on @sonytvofficial @team.kapilsharma#commonwealthgames2022 #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #comedy #sports."

'The Kapil Sharma Show' is going to start from September 10 with new contestants, including Srishty Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Shrikant Maski and Siddharth Sagar.

