Kapil Sharma Asks Sargun Mehta If She Tosses A Coin Before Selecting Projects

Sargun Mehta
Sargun Mehta Instagram/ @sargunmehta

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 8:05 pm

As Sargun Mehta returns to 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as a guest, the host gets busy pulling her leg and asking hilarious questions.

After all, they know each other well, having appeared together on 'Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe' back in 2012 and later in 'Comedy Nights with Kapil' in 2014-15.

Kapil asks her is she tosses a coin before selecting a project, Sargun said she did just that when she appeared as a guest on 'Comedy Circus' in 2016.

Sargun says: "Even before doing 'Comedy Circus' I tossed a coin and post that I decided to do that season. I didn't believe in anything back then. I didn't even know how I would do comedy and I disgraced myself there.

"In fact, when people tell me that they are watching my episode, I think to myself, 'Oh, my god! What am I doing?' There are some episodes where Akshay sir was there and since the time the trailer came out, everyone is sending videos to me where I have become 'Ranisa'."

Akshay Kumar and Sargun appeared most recently in the Disney+ Hotstar film 'Cuttputlli'. And Sargun she had even tossed a coin before deciding about doing 'Cuttputtli' as she was not sure if it would work for her or not.

"I don't think too highly of myself," Sargun says. "I had tossed a coin and removed chits too to decide if I should do 'Cuttputli' or not."

Hearing Sargun, Kapil gets into a reminiscent mood and says: "Back when we used to do 'Comedy Circus' we all used to joke around and have a gala time. But after seeing Sargun do such serious work, OMG, I was startled. She is doing such a fabulous job as an actor, I am so proud of you, my friend."

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

