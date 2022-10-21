Friday, Oct 21, 2022
Kannada Film 'Kantara' Continues To Set Cash Registers Ringing In Hindi Belt

Updated: 21 Oct 2022 5:40 pm

Director Rishab Shetty's Kannada film 'Kantara', which has come in for praise from different places all over south India, is doing exceptionally well in the Hindi belt.

Be it its Kannada version or Hindi version, its box office collections are something that is constantly breaking all records.

The film, which opened with a decent collection of Rs 1.27 crore net on the very first day in the Hindi market, increased its collections to end the second-day at Rs 2.75 crore. It ended day three, with a net collection of Rs 3.5 crore in the Hindi market.

Moreover, after its weekend, the film witnessed a reduction in ticket rates but not in its collections. On Monday, the film saw an impressive jump of 40 to 50 per cent in collections as compared to Friday with Rs 1.75 Cr. Net in the Hindi market.

It registered a net of Rs 1.88 Crore on Tuesday and Rs 1.95 crore on Wednesday and registered a steady growth with a net collection of Rs 1.90 crore in the Hindi market on Thursday.

