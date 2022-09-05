Monday, Sep 05, 2022
Kanika Dhillon On Teacher’s Day: My Mom Taught Us The Value Of Woman’s Right To Choose, Grow, Inspire And Be Unapologetic About it

Kanika Dhillon has been keeping herself busy with back-to-back projects and raising a kid. On this Teacher’s Day, she speaks to Outlook about her most important life lesson and the teacher who taught her the same.

Kanika Dhillon
Kanika Dhillon Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Sep 2022 6:54 pm

Writer Kanika Dhillon has been one of the most prolific writers in the film industry. Today on Teacher’s Day, she speaks up about who is her favourite teacher and what’s the most important life lesson she has learnt from the person.

“My favourite teacher growing up was my mother. She was a professor of English literature in college and then retired as principal of the same college. We always saw hordes of college students in and out of our home - seeking advice, career counselling sessions and even personal guidance,” says Dhillon.

“It was an all-women college, and I would see my mom encouraging these young girls to encourage ambition, embrace hard work and learn to stand up and speak up for themselves. For a better life. For what is right. Those teachings were and are ingrained in me and my sister and holding us in good stead in our personal and professional life,” she adds.

Dhillon has been busy with back-to-back projects and she has also been raising her kid at the same time.

“The biggest teaching of our lives - from the best teacher, my ma - Sunita Dhillon - who lived her life on her own terms and taught us the value of a woman’s right to choose, grow, inspire and most importantly be unapologetic about it,” Dhillon concludes.

