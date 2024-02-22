Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has never been one to shy away from expressing how she feels. She has always been vocal in expressing her opinion or even calling out others. Now, just yesterday, on the night of February 21, Ranaut took to her Instagram stories to criticize former actress Twinkle Khanna, who in a joking way, compared men to plastic bags in an interview.
The comments did not sit well with Kangana, and shared the video where Twinkle jokingly referred to men as being like a handbag in a woman’s life. Reacting to this, Kangana called Twinkle, who is married to Akshay Kumar, and is the daughter of veteran actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, a ‘privileged brat’ and challenged her understanding of feminism.
“What are these privileged brats who call their men polythene bags, are they trying to be cool?? Nepo kids born with silver spoon, given film careers on golden platters, couldn’t do justice to that for sure, least they could do find some joy and fulfilment in selflessness of motherhood that also seems like a curse in their case what exactly do they want to be?? Vegetables?? Is that feminism??” Kangana wrote on her Instagram, questioning Khanna’s idea of feminism. Twinkle is yet to react to the comment.
Here’s Kangana’s reaction to it:
In an old interview, Twinkle was asked if she’s a feminist. Hilariously replying to the question, she stated that it was her mother, Dimple Kapadia, who taught her growing up that women are just fine without men. Twinkle had said, “We never spoke about feminism or equality or anything. But it was very clear that there was absolutely no need for a man. It would be very nice to have a man, like you would have a nice handbag. But even if you had a plastic bag it would do,” she said, adding, “So, I grew up with that notion and for a long time I felt that there wasn’t much use for them.”
Work-wise, Khanna recently launched her new book titled, ‘Welcome to Paradise.’ Meanwhile, Ranaut will next be seen in the upcoming movie, ‘Emergency.’