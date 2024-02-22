In an old interview, Twinkle was asked if she’s a feminist. Hilariously replying to the question, she stated that it was her mother, Dimple Kapadia, who taught her growing up that women are just fine without men. Twinkle had said, “We never spoke about feminism or equality or anything. But it was very clear that there was absolutely no need for a man. It would be very nice to have a man, like you would have a nice handbag. But even if you had a plastic bag it would do,” she said, adding, “So, I grew up with that notion and for a long time I felt that there wasn’t much use for them.”