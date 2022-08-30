Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Kamal Rashid Khan Aka KRK Sent To Judicial Custody For 14 Days

A court here on Tuesday sent actor and film critic Kamal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, in 14-day judicial custody after he was arrested by the city police over his alleged defamatory tweets posted two years ago.

KRK
KRK Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 9:22 pm

A court here on Tuesday sent actor and film critic Kamal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, in 14-day judicial custody after he was arrested by the city police over his alleged defamatory tweets posted two years ago.

While his lawyer said the tweets were about the film "Laxmii Bomb" (later titled as "Laxmii") starring Akshay Kumar, police did not disclose any details.
Khan was arrested at the Mumbai airport late Monday night after he arrived from Dubai.

Police produced him before a magistrate's court in Borivali and sought his custody for four days for investigation.But the court rejected the request and sent him in 14-day judicial custody. His lawyer Ashok Sarogi then filed a bail application which was likely to be heard later in the day.

As per his lawyer, the police arrested Khan for tweets against Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and a film producer regarding the film "Laxmi Bomb".

The First Information Report in the case had been registered against Khan in 2020 under Indian Penal Code sections 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 500 (defamation) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, police said.
A look-out circular too had been issued against him, a police official said.

Related stories

From Hamming In Films To Insulting Women, How KRK Became A Social Media Star

Kamal Rashid Khan Aka KRK Arrested By Mumbai Police Over Controversial Tweet

Manoj Bajpayee Files Defamation Complaint Against KRK For Calling Him 'Ganjedi'

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kamal Rashid Khan KRK Arrested Defamatory Comments Twitter Defamatory Remarks Laxmii Bomb India
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

AFG Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Score: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan Rattle Bangladesh (31/4)

AFG Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Score: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan Rattle Bangladesh (31/4)

‘I Would Have Fancied Myself Even If We Needed 15'

‘I Would Have Fancied Myself Even If We Needed 15'