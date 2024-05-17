K Drama

Song Da-eun Faces Backlash After Further Hinting At Her Romantic Involvement With BTS' Jimin

Speculations about actress Song Da-eun and BTS' Jimin being in a romantic relationship started in summer 2022.

Instagram, Dior
Song Da-eun, Park Ji-min Photo: Instagram, Dior
info_icon

If you follow BTS, then you’re probably aware of the ongoing debate among fans regarding actress Song Da-eun and the band’s member Jimin’s rumoured romantic relationship. For the past two years, speculations about the two possibly dating have circulated on online forums, fuelled by fans analysing their social media activity for any hints of a connection.

Well, it looks like the drama is heating up again. ‘The Handmaiden’ actress has just made a significant update on social media, setting off a wave of reactions from fans, particularly drawing backlash. Though they have been linked various times, the actress has always refuted these rumours and denied having any personal connection with the global sensation. So, irrespective of that, her recent Instagram update has made fans angry.

On May 16, Song Da-eun shared a photo featuring two earbud cases, with the names ‘Jimin’ and ‘Daeun’ emblazoned on them. This post left many scratching their heads, with some accusing the actress of seeking attention by associating herself with the name of the ‘Closer Than This’ singer.

Song Da-euns Story
Song Da-eun's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

But that’s not all—netizens have also pointed out several other videos where the actress appears to drop hints about a potential relationship with the BTS vocalist. She posted a video of someone walking by the Brooklyn Park pier, covering their face with a flower emoji. Fans noticed that this video resembled a photo Jimin’s fellow bandmate, V, had shared last year. One more fan pointed out that another video she posted looked like it was taken inside the singer’s home because of the familiar interior design.

Song Da-euns Story; Jimin
Song Da-eun's Story; Jimin Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Song Da-euns Story; Jimin inside his house
Song Da-eun's Story; Jimin inside his house Photo: Instagram, Weverse
info_icon

Netizens commented on social media. One wrote, “If she really likes him and thinks of him, she wouldn’t make it that obvious like that. She gives off the vibes of an attention-seeker.” Another chimed in, “People who know, know. She’s the one who basically moved into his house because he’s in mandatory military service right now.” One went as far as saying, “She’s going to ruin his career.”

Speculations about the two personalities in a romantic relationship started in summer 2022 after a Pann Nate post (which has since been deleted), shared a collection of photos of them at the same places, wearing similar accessories, and recommending the same movies, fuelling dating rumours.

