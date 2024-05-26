SHINee Unveils Special 16th Debut Anniversary Video For 'Honesty', Featuring Late Member Jonghyun

In fact, on the May 25th episode of ‘Hang Out with Yoo,’ SHINee made a special guest appearance. They took the opportunity to express their reflections on commemorating their 16th debut anniversary. When asked about how things are different since their debut days, Key answered, “We used to treat each other like co-workers but after a decade together, we share much more than that. Now I feel we understand each other.” Onew, who was on a long hiatus from group activities, added, “I believe we could be together for the past 16 years - and I would have done the same - because the members were patient with me.”