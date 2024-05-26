K Drama

SHINee Unveils Special 16th Debut Anniversary Video For 'Honesty', Featuring Late Member Jonghyun

SHINee is a South Korean boy band that debuted under SM Entertainment in May 2008.

X
SHINee Photo: X
info_icon

SHINee members commemorated their 16th anniversary with a touching tribute to their enduring legacy and their late member, Jonghyun.

SHINee celebrated 16 years since their debut with a special video for ‘Honesty,’ which had lyrics penned by the group’s late member Jonghyun. The video is a montage of photographs portraying the five members throughout their 16-year journey, encapsulating their growth, evolution, and collective achievements.

‘Honesty’ holds a profound significance for both SHINee and their devoted fans, as it embodies Jonghyun’s heartfelt sentiments and the profound connection shared among the members. Watch here:

In fact, on the May 25th episode of ‘Hang Out with Yoo,’ SHINee made a special guest appearance. They took the opportunity to express their reflections on commemorating their 16th debut anniversary. When asked about how things are different since their debut days, Key answered, “We used to treat each other like co-workers but after a decade together, we share much more than that. Now I feel we understand each other.” Onew, who was on a long hiatus from group activities, added, “I believe we could be together for the past 16 years - and I would have done the same - because the members were patient with me.”

Previously, the K-Pop band had announced that they would be holding a three-day concert series titled ‘SHINee WORLD VI [PERFECT ILLUMINATION]: SHINee’s BACK,’ with all four members performing. The event is taking place at the Inspire Arena in Incheon from May 24 to 26. As the band celebrates this momentous occasion, they remain dedicated to honouring their past while making more memories for the future.

The legendary ensemble originally formed as a quintet until the untimely passing of Jonghyun in 2017. Following their triumphant comeback in 2021 and subsequent engagements such as solo ventures and military service, the quartet—comprising Onew, Key, Minho, and Taemin—continues to leave an indelible mark on the Korean music industry.

