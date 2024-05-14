'Memories Of Murder' To 'Broker', Indulge In Song Kang-ho's 10 Award-Winning Performances Ahead Of His 'Uncle Samsik' TV Debut

Directed by Bong Joon-ho, the actor plays the role of the main family’s father, Kim Ki-taek. It’s no surprise that the film bagged the Palme d’Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival and the Best Picture Award at the 92nd Academy Awards, but individually, the actor earned the Excellence Award at the 72nd Locarno International Film Festival, Best Actor at 19th Director’s Cut Awards, Best Supporting Actor at Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards, a Daesang at the 40th Golden Cinema Film Festival and many others.