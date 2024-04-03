'Uncle Samsik' Teaser Review: Song Kang-ho Turns Enigmatic And Dubious In His Television Debut Series

Song Kang-ho portrays Uncle Samsik, who is both admired and disliked by many. He has this mysterious yet captivating aura surrounding him that leaves everyone who meets him filled with curiosity. His real name is Park Doo-chil, but he’s nicknamed Uncle Samsik because he makes sure to provide three meals a day for himself even during the difficult war period. (FYI, the word ‘samsik’ translates to ‘three meals’ in Korean). On the other hand, there’s Byun Yo-han who plays the role of Kim San. He’s an elite student hailing from the Korea Military Academy with big dreams of transforming the country for the better.