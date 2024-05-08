Did Stray Kids' Bang Chan Take A Swipe At Rude Paparazzi Behaviour After Met Gala Attendance? Here's What He Said

After attending the Met Gala on Monday, May 7, Bang Chan, the leader of Stray Kids, stirred speculation about his views on paparazzi conduct with a recent remark.
However, while many were praising their appearances and celebrating the boys’ debut at the Met Stairs, the others noticed the paparazzi passing off offensive and racist comments against the group as they were posing. Post their appearance, Bang Chan took to his Bubble Chat account (a fan interaction platform), and shed light on his experience at the prestigious event.
In his message to the group’s fans, STAYs, he expressed gratitude for the treatment they received, stating, “Had such a great time because everyone treated us so respectfully,” which was followed by a smile emoticon.
His statement about receiving respectful treatment at the event garnered attention and fuelled speculation about his possible critique of paparazzi behaviour, with some suggesting that he might have been alluding to the offensive remarks made by racist paparazzi.
During the Met Gala event, despite the members’ striking appearances, many fans and fashion enthusiasts expressed outrage as reporters were caught making derogatory comments towards them. The incident sparked widespread outcry and anger among netizens.
As for their appearance, Stray Kids made history as the first K-Pop boy band to grace the red carpet in full force, dressed in custom-tailored ensembles designed by Tommy Hilfiger, for whom they also serve as brand ambassadors. Coming to their professional activities, reports hint at an exciting comeback for the group scheduled for June, which would mark their first release since November 2023. Additionally, they’re gearing up for the release of their digital single, ‘Lose My Breath (feat. Charlie Puth),’ which is set to release on May 10.