Did Stray Kids' Bang Chan Take A Swipe At Rude Paparazzi Behaviour After Met Gala Attendance? Here's What He Said

As for their appearance, Stray Kids made history as the first K-Pop boy band to grace the red carpet in full force, dressed in custom-tailored ensembles designed by Tommy Hilfiger, for whom they also serve as brand ambassadors. Coming to their professional activities, reports hint at an exciting comeback for the group scheduled for June, which would mark their first release since November 2023. Additionally, they’re gearing up for the release of their digital single, ‘Lose My Breath (feat. Charlie Puth),’ which is set to release on May 10.