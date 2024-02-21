Joy Sengupta: Each Character In 'Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani' Has A Unique Journey

Actor Joy Sengupta shared that he has always strived to evolve with the changing times, believing that adaptability is the key to longevity. Joy, who portrays the role of Dev in the legal drama 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani' believes that each character is a unique journey.

Joy is portraying the role of Dev Raisinghani, the younger brother of Rajdeep Raisinghani (played by Sanjay Nath). While Dev is part of one of the most successful legal firms, he is shadowed by his brother. Dev feels like he is deprived of opportunities unlike his brother and yearns for recognition from his mother.