Josh Brolin On Comeback Of Thanos To MCU: They’re Going To Bring Him Back

Josh Brolin has done numerous popular roles in his career, but it is the character of Thanos in the ‘Avengers’ franchise that made him a household name all over the world. The character was so powerful that generations to come to reference the character for all future performances of villains in cinema. However, the character was killed at the end of ‘Avengers: Endgame’. But now, Josh Brolin has given a hint that the makers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are planning to bring Thanos back.
Considering how the recent films and shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have panned out, it seems that the franchise does need someone as powerful as Thanos to make a comeback to revive people’s interests in the brand. Also, with Jonathan Majors being shown the door after he was convicted in court, it seems that the makers of MCU are stranded on how to bring back an equally powerful villain to the franchise.
During a recent conversation with ComicBook, Josh Brolin hinted, “I hear kind of like through the grapevine, that they’re gonna bring him back.”
Well, that’s enough for all the fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to start rejoicing and praying at the same time for this piece of information to be true. The return of Thanos could also mean that there could be possible returns of Ironman and other fallen heroes who may have passed away or left the franchise.
On the work front, Josh Brolin will soon be seen in ‘Dune: Part 2’ where he will be playing the character of Gurney Halleck. The first part of the film was a massive success and audiences all over have been waiting for the release of the sequel for a long time. It was due to the strikes in Hollywood that the film got delayed and it is finally going to release now on March 15.