Josh Brolin On Comeback Of Thanos To MCU: They’re Going To Bring Him Back

Josh Brolin has done numerous popular roles in his career, but it is the character of Thanos in the ‘Avengers’ franchise that made him a household name all over the world. The character was so powerful that generations to come to reference the character for all future performances of villains in cinema. However, the character was killed at the end of ‘Avengers: Endgame’. But now, Josh Brolin has given a hint that the makers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are planning to bring Thanos back.