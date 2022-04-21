Actor Johnny Depp and actress Amber Heard’s defamation trial saw Depp take the stand to give his testimony for the second consecutive day. He had already clarified a lot of allegations against him on the first day of his testimony. On the second day, he alleged that Heard was an abusive partner. He also claimed that she threw bottles at him. Not just that, she even faked domestic violence as per his allegations and also became so volatile that he would retreat into the bathroom just in order to hide.

As per a report on Indian Express, Depp said in his testimony, “Violence isn’t necessary. Why would you hit someone to make them agree with you?”

Heard had also accused Depp of abusing her physically and sexually on several occasions before and during their brief marriage. Depp filed the suit after Heard made an oblique reference to domestic violence allegations in an op-ed piece she penned for The Washington Post.

Depp began addressing Heard's allegations in depth on Wednesday. Heard claimed that the first time she was attacked was when Depp slapped her in 2013 after she made fun of a tattoo he had that used to say "Winona Forever" when he was dating actress Winona Ryder but was changed to "Wino Forever" after they split up.

Depp said, “It didn’t happen. “Why would I take such great offense to someone making fun of a tattoo on my body? That allegation never made any sense to me.”

In his testimony, Depp also opened up in detail about a violent confrontation in Australia in 2015, shortly after they were married, that ended in the tip of his middle finger being severed. Heard was enraged, he added, because Depp's attorneys had wanted her to sign a post-nuptial agreement. He said she tossed two vodka bottles at him, one of which burst near where he had placed his hand on a basement bar, slicing the tip of the finger to the point where the bone was visible.

Depp admitted to hospital doctors that he had harmed himself. Depp said that he lied about the nature of the injuries in order to protect her. “I don’t know what a nervous breakdown feels like, but that’s probably the closest I’ve ever been,” he said.

Depp also offered a vivid account of a last confrontation as the marriage was on the verge of divorce, accusing Heard and her friends of fabricating evidence that he was abusing her. Heard filed a restraining order shortly after and was seen with marks on her face. As per the report, Depp said in his testimony that Heard was on the phone with a friend when she was shouting, “Stop hitting me Johnny!” However, Depp was standing nowhere close to her.

The argument began when Depp stated that following his mother's death, he realised it was time for the two of them to divorce. He said that the dispute heated up when Depp accused her of putting human faeces on his side of the bed in the condominium they shared. Heard, on her part, continued denying it. She went on to blame it on their tiny dogs. But Depp claimed in his testimony that he was confident she was lying.

Depp later stated that things in his marriage began to alter when he felt he was "suddenly just wrong about everything" in Heard's eyes. As per reports, Depp alleged that violence would frequently erupt, sometimes with a slap or a shove from Heard or his wife tossing a television remote control or a glass of wine in his face.

“There were times when I would just go and lock myself in the bathroom or a place where she couldn’t get to,” Depp said.

Depp stated that he took drank alcohol and took drugs only to cope with Heard's abuse and that she, too, was a heavy drinker. Depp admitted that he quit drinking at one time in order to save the relationship. However, Depp stated that Heard refused to refrain.

The libel court case between Depp and Heard has been going on for the past few weeks and is assumed to run on for the entirety of the next month considering the numerous allegations that are coming out in the open every day.