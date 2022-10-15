Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

John Abraham Concludes Filming For Action Thriller 'Tehran'

John Abraham has completed shooting for Dinesh Vijan’s action thriller "Tehran", the Bollywood star said on Saturday.

John Abraham
John Abraham Pinkvilla

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Oct 2022 3:12 pm

John Abraham has completed shooting for Dinesh Vijan’s action thriller "Tehran", the Bollywood star said on Saturday.

Inspired by true events, "Tehran” is written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma and marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan.

The actor shared the news in a post on Instagram.

"It’s a wrap on #Tehran! Thank you to the entire team for making it such a wonderful shoot experience. Can’t wait to bring this one to you..." Abraham wrote alongside a video from the sets.

The film also stars former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who made her acting debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer "Samrat Prithviraj" earlier this year.
Maddock Films, Vijan’s production banner, also tweeted about the filming wrap.

"The journey of #Tehran has been very special & we can't wait to bring it to you!" read the tweet from the studio.

"Tehran" is a Maddock Films production in association with Bake My Cake Films.

Related stories

John Abraham-Backed 'Tara Vs Bilal' To Release On October 28

John Abraham Looks Ubercool As Villain In 'Pathaan' First Look

After 'Samrat Prithviraj' Debut, Manushi Chhillar Joins John Abraham For 'Tehran'

Besides Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell are also credited as producers on the film. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment John Abraham Movie Filming Tehran Action Thriller Upcoming Movies Dinesh Vijan Manushi Chhillar India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

Prateik Chaudhary On World Mental Health Day: Physical Health Is Very Important To Have Sound Mental Health

Prateik Chaudhary On World Mental Health Day: Physical Health Is Very Important To Have Sound Mental Health