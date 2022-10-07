Friday, Oct 07, 2022
John Abraham-Backed 'Tara Vs Bilal' To Release On October 28

Actor John Abraham on Friday announced his upcoming production 'Tara vs Bilal' will hit the cinema halls on October 28. Directed by Samar Iqbal, the slice-of-life film features Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee in the title roles.

Tara vs Bilal
Tara vs Bilal Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 2:24 pm

Abraham, who is producing the project under his banner JA Entertainment alongside T-Series and TVB Films, took to Twitter to share the new release date of the film. "We introduce to you, this extraordinary match of Tara and Bilal! In cinemas 28th October," the actor tweeted.

The movie was earlier set to arrive on October 14.

Written by Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, "Tara vs Bilal" is co-produced by Minnakshi Das and Shiv Chanana. 

John Abraham Tara Vs Bilal JA Entertainment Samar Iqbal Harshvardhan Rane Sonia Rathee
