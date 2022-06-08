Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022
Joaquin Phoenix Starrer 'Joker 2' Confirmed, Director Todd Philips Shares Details

Director Todd Philips has confirmed the sequel of Joaquin Phoenix starrer 'Joker' via an Instagram post. The movie is titled 'Joker: Foile à Deux'; 'Folie à Deux' means 'shared madness' in French.

Actor Joaquin Phoenix as Joker  Instagram

Updated: 08 Jun 2022 7:35 pm

Director Todd Philips is back with the 'Joker' sequel, which has been rumoured for quite some time. He gave the first official confirmation of the highly anticipated sequel to his billion-dollar hit via an Instagram post. Phoenix wowed the audience with his flawless performance, and he even won an Oscar for it. The film went on to become the highest-earning R-rated film of all time, grossing more than US$1 billion worldwide.

Phillips disclosed the title 'Joker: Folie à Deux' by posting an image of the script to his Instagram account. He also included a photo of the actor Joaquin Phoenix reading the script.

'Joker' received 11 Oscar nominations in all, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay, and was also awarded the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. The original Phillips and Scott Silver will also write the new picture.

Although the title of the upcoming picture, 'Folie à Deux,' is likely to be transitory, it has already sparked speculation, reported Spotboye. The title could refer to numerous interpretations because 'Folie à Deux' is a French medical word for 'shared madness’.

'Joker' exists in a parallel universe to the DC Extended Universe films, as well as filmmaker Matt Reeves' Batman universe, in which Barry Keoghan will play the Joker. Jared Leto portrayed the character in the DCEU.

