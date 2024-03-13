'JNU: Jahangir National University' Poster Sparks Debate On Social Media; Netizens Call It 'Propaganda' Film

Recently, the poster of 'JNU: Jahangir National University' was unveiled. Post the release of its poster, it sparked a huge uproar on social media. There have been polarising reactions on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter). Many called it a 'propaganda' film which is made on JNU, (Jawaharlal Nehru University) that has always been embroiled in controversies.
The film has an ensemble cast of Ravi Kishan, Piyush Mishra, Vijay Raaz, Siddharth Bodke, Urvashi Rautela, Rashmi Desai, Atul Pandey and Sonnalli Seygall. It is written and directed by Vinay Sharma. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on April 5. 'JNU' is presented by Mahakaal Movies and is produced by Pratima Datta.
Urvashi Rautela shared 'JNU's poster on her Instagram handle. The poster features a saffron map of India with text written on it, "Can one educational university break the nation?" She captioned it, "Behind closed walls of EDUCATION, brews a conspiracy to BREAK the NATION, As the LEFT & RIGHT collide, who will win this Battle for DOMINATION?".
As soon as she shared the poster of the upcoming film, her comments section was flooded with messages; many termed it ''propaganda'' film by the ruling party. Also, X users slammed the film. One wrote, ''Bollywood should be boycotted forever'' while another commented, ''How non-creative of right-wingers to always bring in a public university on spot before general elections for vilification? The threat & vulnerability tht it poses to us as students & faculties is unimaginable. It's a university for hell's sake. Bas kardo ab!''
Have a look at some of the comments here.
While a section of janta is excited for 'JNU'. ''Excitement building up for #JNUOn5April – a day of knowledge, diversity, and unity!,'' wrote one user.
What's your opinion on the film? Do you also feel it's a propaganda film? Share your views.