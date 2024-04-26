Jimmy Shergill Says Those Who've Made Movies Or Series On Balakot Have Just Skimmed The Surface

Actor Jimmy Shergill has shared about his upcoming series 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond', stating that those who have ventured into creating movies or series on Balakot have merely skimmed the surface.
Jimmy said: "Those who have ventured into creating such movies or series have merely skimmed the surface, but with 'Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond' we delve deep into the heart of the narrative.
The web series takes audiences behind the scenes of a major defence operation like Balakot.
Jimmy added: "The positive reception of the trailer indicates that you've enjoyed the glimpse, and we are confident that the series itself will captivate you just as much."