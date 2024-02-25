Jessica Chastain Says She Gained More Energy After Turning Vegan

Asked what her biggest vice is, she told Radio Times magazine: "I don't do drugs and I'm vegan.

"I was feeling very sick and my friend said, 'Why don't you eat vegan for two weeks?' The first week I was very hungry, and the second week I felt amazing. When I finished the two weeks I went to a restaurant and ordered fish and risotto and I felt sick again. So, I decided to just eat vegan.”

Jessica added: “Now, I have so much energy and I do four movies a year. I also don't drink coffee usually but when I go to Italy (her husband is Italian), I might have an espresso.”