Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Jennifer Winget To Feature Opposite Kartik Aaryan In ‘Aashiqui 3’? Director Anurag Basu Issues A Clarification

Ever since ‘Aashiqui 3’ has been announced, there have been rumours around the leading lady of the Anurag Basu directorial.

Jennifer Winget and Kartik Aaryan
Jennifer Winget and Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 3:50 pm

On September 5, Kartik Aaryan took everyone by surprise when an announcement of ‘Aashiqui 3’ was made. The actor, who managed to pull the audience to the theatres with his blockbuster ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, is all set to feature as the leading man of ‘Aashiqui 3’, which will be helmed by Anurag Basu and produced by Bhushan Kumar. 

Ever since the film has been announced, there have been rumours that TV star Jennifer Winget might be cast alongside Kartik in the film. However, quashing all rumours, Anurag Basu told India Forums, “Well, I’ve also been hearing about these rumours. However, honestly, we’re currently at a very nascent stage. We’re currently ideating about various other aspects of film-making. Casting will be locked later on.”

Bhushan Kumar, the honcho of T-series, also issued a clarification. The company’s spokesperson said, "There is no truth to any rumours pertaining to the female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3. The search for the perfect fit for the movie is still ongoing. We are currently in a very early stage where we are still coming up with ideas for the movie. Much like the audience, we are eagerly awaiting to finalise the female lead of the film and would love to share it with the fans as early as possible,” as reported by News18.

Well, who will Kartik romance in the film, still remains to be seen. 

Earlier, talking about the project, the actor said in a statement, “The timeless classic ‘Aashiqui’ is something I grew up watching and working on ‘Aashiqui 3’ is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I’ve been a big fan of Anurag Basu’s work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways.”

The film will have music by Pritam.

Related stories

Kartik Aaryan To Star In 'Aashiqui 3' Directed By Anurag Basu

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani Start Working On Sajid Nadiadwala’s 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

Kartik Aaryan: The Comic Is Another Addition To The Success Of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Tags

Art & Entertainment Aashiqui 3 Jennifer Winget Kartik Aaryan Kartik Aaryan Films Anurag Basu T-Series Bhushan Kumar Bollywood Bollywood News Bollywood Actress Bollywood Couples Bollywood Debut Kartik Aaryan Jennifer Winget New Delhi India
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
PAK
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic