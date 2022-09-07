Jennifer Winget To Feature Opposite Kartik Aaryan In ‘Aashiqui 3’? Director Anurag Basu Issues A Clarification

On September 5, Kartik Aaryan took everyone by surprise when an announcement of ‘Aashiqui 3’ was made. The actor, who managed to pull the audience to the theatres with his blockbuster ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, is all set to feature as the leading man of ‘Aashiqui 3’, which will be helmed by Anurag Basu and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Ever since the film has been announced, there have been rumours that TV star Jennifer Winget might be cast alongside Kartik in the film. However, quashing all rumours, Anurag Basu told India Forums, “Well, I’ve also been hearing about these rumours. However, honestly, we’re currently at a very nascent stage. We’re currently ideating about various other aspects of film-making. Casting will be locked later on.”

Bhushan Kumar, the honcho of T-series, also issued a clarification. The company’s spokesperson said, "There is no truth to any rumours pertaining to the female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3. The search for the perfect fit for the movie is still ongoing. We are currently in a very early stage where we are still coming up with ideas for the movie. Much like the audience, we are eagerly awaiting to finalise the female lead of the film and would love to share it with the fans as early as possible,” as reported by News18.

Well, who will Kartik romance in the film, still remains to be seen.

Earlier, talking about the project, the actor said in a statement, “The timeless classic ‘Aashiqui’ is something I grew up watching and working on ‘Aashiqui 3’ is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I’ve been a big fan of Anurag Basu’s work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways.”

The film will have music by Pritam.