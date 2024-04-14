Art & Entertainment

Jeet Plays Scientist Whose Creation Goes Wrong In Bengali Sci-Fi Comedy Film ‘Boomerang'

The teaser of the upcoming Bengali sci-fi comedy film 'Boomerang', which features Bengali star Jeet, was unveiled on Sunday on the occasion of the Bengali New Year, Poila Boishakh.

Jeet in 'Boomerang' Photo: Instagram
The teaser offers a peek into the world of science, technology, and artificial intelligence.

In the teaser, Jeet essays the role of a scientist who is on a mission for a groundbreaking discovery. However, as fate would have it, his invention takes on a life of its own, setting off a chain of uproarious and endearing escapades.

Rukmini Maitra essays the role of a robot, as per the teaser of the film.

The film also stars Rajatava Dutta, Kharaj Mukherjee, Sourav Das, Debchandrima Singha Roy, and others.

This marks the first time a Bengali film explores the world of artificial intelligence and the magic of creating a humanoid robot.

Produced by Jeet, Gopal Madnani, and Amit Jumrani under the banner of Jeetz Filmworks, the film is directed by Sauvik Kundu.

