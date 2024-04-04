Jaya Bachchan On Bond With Amitabh Bachchan: He Is My Best Friend, I Don’t Hide Anything From Him

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda hosts her own podcast titled ‘What The Hell Navya’ along with her mother Shweta Bachchan and grandmother Jaya Bachchan. As she wrapped the second season, the trio, who often engage in candid conversations, spoke about everything including relationships, love and friendship.
In the latest teaser of the finale episode, the three discussed the topic of friendship interspersed with romance. Navya was seen asking the two, “If two people are just friends, is it correct to put romance in between a friendship?” To which, Jaya replied, “My closest friends are inside my house. It’s true, my husband is my best friend. I don’t hide anything from him.” Navya reacted with an ‘aww’ and added, “When Nani’s friends come over, they get to talk to her in a certain way that we can’t talk to her in. And, I find it so funny because they tick her off in certain things.”
Advertisement
Shweta further chimed in to say, “I don’t know why everyone likes to say, ‘my daughter is my best friend’ or ‘my son is my best friend’.” Hearing that, Jaya quipped, “Why can’t your children be your friends?” Shweta then reacted, “We are not friends. You are my mother, there are certain lines that I cannot cross with you. My children are my children and my friends are my friends.” Hearing that, Navya added, “Now you are a parent and she is a parent. So you both can be friends.”
Sharing the teaser, Navya captioned it as, “And we wrap up Season 2’s final episode by asking – Are friends forever? The trio on friendships and more. Tune in tomorrow at 7pm!”
Advertisement
Meanwhile, in one of the earlier episodes, the veteran actress and politician Jaya Bachchan, who often gets into a playful banter with the paparazzi, had said that she doesn’t mind being the source for such entertainment and a "meme-generator". She had mentioned, "I do a side hustle.I provide meals for some of the people who do my memes. I don't mind people making fun of me, but people should do it properly.”
‘What The Hell Navya’ season two is currently streaming on YouTube.