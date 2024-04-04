One of the most iconic actors from the 1970s and 1980s is Parveen Babi. The actor lit the cameras with her mesmerizing beauty and unparalleled talent. Her versatile characters sparked conversations and were known for being progressive. As we celebrate the late actor’s 70th birth anniversary, did you know that she was the first choice to play the female lead in ‘Silsila’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan?
Yes, you read that right. In a conversation with ANI, veteran actor Ranjeet revealed this trivia. The actor revealed that initially Parveen Babi was roped in to star with Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Silsila.’ However, she was removed from the project and Jaya Bachchan was cast in that role. Ranjeet also revealed the reason Babi had told him about this decision which was taken by the makers.
Ranjeet recalled, “She was my dear friend… she was all alone. She was a beautiful lady. Always smiling and we used to call her ‘fawada’ because of her teeth… Once she was very upset and she was crying. I asked her ‘Kya hua Parveen? (What happened Parveen?)’ We were in Kashmir. I don’t mind quoting because it’s a fact. A film was made, ‘Silsila’, and Parveen Babi was the original heroine, but she was asked to leave. And because of a gimmick controversy, they cast Rekha and Jaya Bhaduri in the film otherwise it was Parveen and Rekha.”
‘Silsila’ was helmed by Yash Chopra, and it starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Rekha. The movie revolves around the complex love triangle between Amit, Shobha, and Chandni. It challenged the notions of love and fidelity.
Babi’s final film was ‘Iraada’ (1991). The actor passed away in January 2005 leaving behind a legacy.