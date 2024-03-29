Jaya and Shweta talked about the different parenting strategies they used. Shweta mentioned that her parents – Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya – were “protective,” but that’s not the case with her. To this, Jaya reacted by saying, “We were more protective because we didn’t know any better. That’s what we were taught. That’s how we were brought up. You have been brought up differently. You will bring up your children even more differently.”