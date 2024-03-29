Art & Entertainment

Jaya Bachchan Says She And Amitabh Bachchan Were More Protective Of Their Kids: We Didn’t Know Any Better

Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda feature together in the podcast ‘What The Hell Navya’.

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan Photo: X
Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda talked about the battle between ‘age vs experience’ during the latest episode of their podcast, ‘What Teh Hell Navya’. During their chat, the three discussed different kinds of ageism and how old people do not experiment in their life, and even do not let younger generations make the mistakes..

Jaya and Shweta talked about the different parenting strategies they used. Shweta mentioned that her parents – Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya – were “protective,” but that’s not the case with her. To this, Jaya reacted by saying, “We were more protective because we didn’t know any better. That’s what we were taught. That’s how we were brought up. You have been brought up differently. You will bring up your children even more differently.”

Navya also mentioned how the older generation also needs to keep up with the times. Praising her grandparents. Navya said, “I feel today, looking at you, looking at Nana, I feel that you are over a certain age, you are adapting to current times and that’s such a beautiful thing.” Jaya added that this is something they have to do “or else we will be left behind.”

Jaya%20Bachchan%2C%20Shweta%20Nanda%2C%20Navya%20Naveli%20Nanda
Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda Photo: Instagram
Navya even appreciated Jaya and Amitabh and said, “It can’t be easy for you all to suddenly now see all of these new things happening. But the fact that you are so willing to adapt and change with the times is great and I appreciate that.”

In the same conversation, Jaya stated that she really likes spending time with younger people. “I identify with it 100 percent. I was like this. I wanted to do so much. The best compliment that I can give to the younger generation is – I love my friends, I enjoy spending time with them but I enjoy spending time with the younger generation a lot more. I love sitting and listening to them and I love seeing them interact. It’s very stimulating for me,” she said.

Fresh episodes of ‘What The Hell Navya’ drop every Thursday.

