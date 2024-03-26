Art & Entertainment

Shiamak Davar Remembers How Yash Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan Brought Him To Bollywood

Choreographer Shiamak Davar, who is known for his work on ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’, ‘Taal’ and others, has credited Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and the late director Yash Chopra for bringing him to the world of films.