Jason Tham: Acceptance And Acknowledgment Is Success For Me

Growing up, most of us look up to someone as our role model. This person inspires us to do well and motivates us to keep dreaming, working hard. ‘Happy New Year’ and ‘Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi’ actor Jason Tham too has one. And, that person is his father.

“A role model is a person who we look up to and aspire to be that person. My role model has always been responsible, street smart, care for loved ones, to never be biased, and to always be honest. He’s none other than my dad, Dominic Tham. If I could be one percent of him, I would think I have achieved enough,” says the actor, who will be seen next in ‘Rocket Gang’.

Some people feel the need of a role model to set a benchmark to motivate themselves, while there are others who don't believe in the concept of it. Sharing his thoughts on the same, he adds, “A role model doesn’t need to be a tangible human being but even an idea of someone that inspires. So even if you don’t have a role model but you are inspired by someone’s method or ideology or even his mannerism, even that works. Motivation is necessary. I always think about “why I started” and keep moving forward. It helps me a lot.”

Success means different things for different people. On how he looks at it, Jason shares, “Acceptance and acknowledgement is success for me. When people started respecting and acknowledging my work is when I got the feeling of achievement.”