Jason Momoa Confirms Ben Affleck's Return For 'Aquaman 2'

Hollywood star Jason Momoa has dropped an interesting spoiler from 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'. The actor has revealed that Ben Affleck will return in the upcoming sequel to his solo 'Aquaman' movie.



The 42-year-old actor spilled the beans through his social media account, reports aceshowbiz.com.



He first took to his Instagram Story to tease fans that he's "back on set" and "can't tell you what I'm doing" as it's "top secret".



"All I can say is, thank you to one of my favorite production companies for having me and taking care of the environment, because I can't say much more," Momoa said in the video. "But good things are happening."



Later, he got "busted" by fans who were on a tour at the studio.



"Well, it's not a f**king secret anymore, is it?" he said as he filmed the fans laughing on the tour bus, before apologising for cursing in front of the kids.



"That's what happens, Warner Bros., when you walk out of your set and there's our fans. ... Well, we tried to keep it a secret," the Arthur Curry depicter added, laughing at himself.



He then briefly showed Affleck in his trailer as he opened the wrong door.



"I'm lost. Ooops sorry BA i've never worked here," he captioned the footage.



Momoa also posted the video on his feed and shared a couple of pictures showing him sharing a laugh with Affleck, who looked dapper in a dark suit.



"REUNITED bruce and arthur," he wrote in the caption.



"love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha j."



While Affleck's sleek suit appeared to hint at his return as Bruce Wayne, it's unclear if he will don the Batman cape again in the 'Aquaman' sequel. There's also no word on how his character will become part of the storyline.



'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' has James Wan returning at the helm with a script written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Momoa himself co-wrote the story treatment for the upcoming sequel. Filming began at the end of June 2021 and concluded this January.



Besides Momoa, other actors confirmed to return for the sequel include Amber Heard as Mera, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Patrick Wilson as Orm Marius, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as David Kane / Black Manta, Temuera Morrison as Arthur's father Thomas Curry and Nicole Kidman as Arthur's mother Atlanna.



Pilou Asbaek, Vincent Regan, Randall Park and Indya Moore are added to the cast for the upcoming movie, which is scheduled to hit US theaters on March 17, 2023.

[With Inputs From IANS]