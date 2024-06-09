Jannat Zubair Reacts With A 'Why Not’ To ‘Phulwa’ Returning On TV: 'These Shows Are Iconic'

Jannat, 22, began her acting career as a child actor in social dramas, including the 2010 show 'Kashi - Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora' and 'Phulwa', which aired in 2011. When asked if she would like 'Phulwa' to return to the screens, Jannat told IANS: “Why not? These shows are iconic. People even today talk about ‘Balika Vadhu', ‘Na Aana Is Des Laado', and ‘Phulwa’ after so many years.” The actress said that people still call her by her character name, Phulwa. “People still know me as Phulwa, which shows how impactful it is even today. It has been like 12-13 years. I hope such shows are made. There are good shows on TV, but if ‘Phulwa 2’ or ‘Balika Vadhu 2’ is made, I think fans and people will go crazy,” she added.