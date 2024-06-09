Art & Entertainment

Jannat Zubair Reacts With A 'Why Not’ To ‘Phulwa’ Returning On TV: 'These Shows Are Iconic'

Actress Jannat Zubair, who is currently seen in 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment', expressed her desire for the 'iconic' show 'Phulwa' to return to the small screen.

Jannat Zubair Rahmani
Jannat Zubair Rahmani Photo: X
info_icon

Actress Jannat Zubair, who is currently seen in 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment', expressed her desire for the 'iconic' show 'Phulwa' to return to the small screen.

Jannat, 22, began her acting career as a child actor in social dramas, including the 2010 show 'Kashi - Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora' and 'Phulwa', which aired in 2011. When asked if she would like 'Phulwa' to return to the screens, Jannat told IANS: “Why not? These shows are iconic. People even today talk about ‘Balika Vadhu', ‘Na Aana Is Des Laado', and ‘Phulwa’ after so many years.” The actress said that people still call her by her character name, Phulwa. “People still know me as Phulwa, which shows how impactful it is even today. It has been like 12-13 years. I hope such shows are made. There are good shows on TV, but if ‘Phulwa 2’ or ‘Balika Vadhu 2’ is made, I think fans and people will go crazy,” she added.

'Phulwa' was set against the backdrop of the Chambal forest near Morena, Madhya Pradesh, and was loosely based on the life of Phoolan Devi. The story revolves around a village girl living in a bandit-infested part of India. Jannat has also worked in shows such as 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap' and 'Tu Aashiqui'. She appeared in the Rani Mukerji-starrer 'Hichki' and participated in the stunt-based reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'. In 2022, she made it to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in the 'Media, Marketing and Advertising' category.

