Janhvi Kapoor is also having films with Ram Charan and Suriya and it was confirmed by none other than her father. In the interview, when she was asked about it, she neither confirmed nor denied the news. The 'Bawaal' actress said, “My father has gone and made some announcement, and I don’t know what he has said. It’s too early to talk about the other films. My father has definitely not spoken to me or my producers. I wish I belonged to a universe where you just shoot films, you didn’t have to announce, clarify or deny them.”