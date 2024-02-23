Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter, Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her South film debut with Jr NTR in Koratala Siva’s 'Devara: Part 1'. It also stars Saif Ali Khan. Janhvi plays a village girl called Thangam in the film. In an interview, Janhvi revealed that she’s finding it difficult to learn her Telugu lines in the film.
She told 'The Week that she recently received her 'Devara' dialogues and wants to learn them. But she is nervous as she doesn’t know the language. “I never learned Telugu and it is something I am ashamed of. I can understand it phonetically, but I can’t speak it. Yes, it is one of my biggest regrets. This part of me had been dormant for a while,'' Janhvi said.
Janhvi is happy that she is learning the language for the film and she feels like coming closer to her roots. She said that the team of the film is helping her out. ''The Devara team is very patient and helpful. They are working with such stalwarts and I am so grateful they are just a call away to help me with my lines,” she added.
Janhvi Kapoor is also having films with Ram Charan and Suriya and it was confirmed by none other than her father. In the interview, when she was asked about it, she neither confirmed nor denied the news. The 'Bawaal' actress said, “My father has gone and made some announcement, and I don’t know what he has said. It’s too early to talk about the other films. My father has definitely not spoken to me or my producers. I wish I belonged to a universe where you just shoot films, you didn’t have to announce, clarify or deny them.”
Apart from 'Devara', Janhvi will also be seen in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi', 'Ulajh' and 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'.