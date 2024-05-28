‘Jamnapaar’ On Amazon MiniTV: 5 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Miss Ritvik Sahore’s Heartfelt Coming-Of-Age Story

Amazon MiniTV just released the much-anticipated aspirational drama ‘Jamnapaar’, which tells the narrative of Shantanu Bansal nicknamed Shanky, a young guy from East Delhi. Shanky, who struggles with feelings of inadequacy over his ‘Jamnapaar’ background, want to abandon his traditional upbringing in favour of a glittering corporate life in South Delhi. The web show dives into his family’s ideological clashes, as well as his attempt to integrate into a society that appears out of reach.