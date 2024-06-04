‘Jamnapaar’ Made Ritvik Sahore Realise He Could Never Become A CA

The series delves into the life of Shantanu, who hails from East Delhi and finds himself torn between his roots in Jamnapaar and his ambition for a successful corporate career in South Delhi. Discussing his preparation to portray a CA aspirant, Ritvik said: "Fortunately, I have grown up with a few CA friends. Besides, the writers of the show were also CA aspirants at one point and belonged to Jamnapaar. So, their valuable insights really helped me understand a CA student’s psyche and embody the character authentically on screen. Funnily, it also made me realise that I could have never become a CA in real life. Having said that, I am beyond grateful to experience CA life through Shantanu.”