‘Jamnapaar’ Made Ritvik Sahore Realise He Could Never Become A CA

Actor Ritvik Sahore, who plays the role of Shantanu Bansal in the youth aspirational drama series 'Jamnapaar', shared that the show made him realise he could never become a CA (Chartered Accountant).

The series delves into the life of Shantanu, who hails from East Delhi and finds himself torn between his roots in Jamnapaar and his ambition for a successful corporate career in South Delhi. Discussing his preparation to portray a CA aspirant, Ritvik said: "Fortunately, I have grown up with a few CA friends. Besides, the writers of the show were also CA aspirants at one point and belonged to Jamnapaar. So, their valuable insights really helped me understand a CA student’s psyche and embody the character authentically on screen. Funnily, it also made me realise that I could have never become a CA in real life. Having said that, I am beyond grateful to experience CA life through Shantanu.”

The show also stars Raghu Ram, Varun Badola, Srishti Ganguli Rindani, and Ankita Sahigal in pivotal roles. Ritvik also shared insights about his character, saying, "Shanky (Shantanu) is your typical teenager, characterised by a sense of know-it-all attitude and an aversion to others' opinions. Despite his father's wish for him to pursue a certain career path, Shanky, a highly intelligent student, is determined to follow his own aspirations. He is extremely driven by his ambitions and holds the utmost confidence in his abilities. Shanky is someone who can go to great lengths to turn his dreams into reality." 'Jamnapaar' streams on Amazon miniTV.

