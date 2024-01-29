Hollywood actor Jamie Dornan rose to global fame when he played the role of Christian Grey in ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey.’ The movie saw the actor in a never-seen-before avatar. While the movie gave him fame, critics slammed his performance. In a latest interview, the actor revealed that he had fled to a rural hideaway to get away from the comments.
Jamie Dornan Reveals He Hid In A Rural House When Critics Slammed Him For 'Fifty Shades Of Grey'
In a recent interview, Jamie Dornan revealed that he hid in the countryside when critics had rated his performance in 'Fifty Shades Of Grey' poorly. He hid with his wife and his kid.
Speaking to the host of BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, Jamie Dornan said that he stayed in a rural house with his wife and kid to get away from the negative comments that critics had dumped on him regarding his performance. He said, “I was coming off the back of career-altering reviews for ‘The Fall’ and Bafta nominations and all of this sort of madness … and then I was brought to just ridicule, almost.”
Jamie Dornan revealed that director Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron had offered him an empty house. He mentioned, “They let us have their place in the country and we hid there for a while and just shut ourselves from the world for a bit and then came out the other side.”
The actor revealed that because the film made money at the box office, sequels to the film were in the works. He mentioned that he was wary of the sequel because of how the critics had rated his performance. He continued, “It was a strange thing because then you are like: ‘Well, there is a bit of ridicule here, yet I’m now contractually doing two more of them’ – and knowing there would be more of that damnation to come.”
Starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, the first ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’ film had made over $500 million at the box office.