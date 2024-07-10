Jacqueline Fernandez Summoned By ED Again In Money Laundering Case

In February, Jacqueline Fernandez filed a complaint against Sukesh for harassing and threatening her from inside a jail. She filed the complaint with Delhi Police Commissioner, Sanjay Arora and also sent the letter to the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch). Post her complaint, a specialised unit has been asked to start a preliminary inquiry on it. with Delhi Police Commissioner and also sent the letter to the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch). Post her complaint, a specialised unit has been asked to start a preliminary inquiry on it.