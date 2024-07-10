Jacqueline Fernandez Summoned By ED Again In Money Laundering Case

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has yet again received a summon on July 10 by the ED (Enforcement Directorate) in a money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, as per reports.
As per a report in Indian Express, a source said the ED found some fresh crucial evidence and want to verify with the actress.
Sukesh Chandrashekhar allegedly used illegal money to buy gifts for Jacqueline, as per a charge sheet filed by ED in 2022. In a charge sheet, the ED claimed that the actress enjoyed “valuables, jewellery and costly gifts provided by Chandrashekhar despite knowing about his criminal antecedents.”
The actress has already been questioned multiple times by the agency in relation to this money laundering case. In all the questioning rounds, she repeatedly denied being aware of Chandrashekhar's alleged criminal activities and also refuted the rumours being in a romantic relationship with the conman.
For the unversed, Sukesh Chandrashekhar was accused of cheating high-profile people including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh. He allegedly conned her over Rs 200 crore.
Sukesh Chandrashekhar, is currently in Delhi’s Mandoli jail.
In February, Jacqueline Fernandez filed a complaint against Sukesh for harassing and threatening her from inside a jail. She filed the complaint with Delhi Police Commissioner, Sanjay Arora and also sent the letter to the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch). Post her complaint, a specialised unit has been asked to start a preliminary inquiry on it. with Delhi Police Commissioner and also sent the letter to the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch). Post her complaint, a specialised unit has been asked to start a preliminary inquiry on it.
The 'Kick' actress urged them to register a case against Sukesh under IPC sections to ensure her protection as a prosecution witness in a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).