Jaaved Jaaferi: Even I Thought Hindi Is Our National Language

The Hindi as the national language controversy has been trending on social media for the past several days. It all began when Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep said that Hindi is no longer our national language. Actor Ajay Devgn reverted by saying that Hindi was, is, and always will be our national language.

Following that, other celebrities, including Jaaved Jaaferi, voiced their thoughts on the subject. In an exclusive interview with IndiaToday, Jaaferi said that he also thought that Hindi is the national language of India.

Jaaferi gave his thoughts on the ongoing social media discussion and said, "I did some research on it. There is no one language recognised by the Constitution. That's what I was looking at. I was looking at the official Indian languages, and no language is designated as the national language by the constitution. That's what I discovered. I was even under the misconception that Hindi was the official language of India. But, according to the constitution, no language is designated as a national language."