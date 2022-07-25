Arushi Sharma: 'Kaalapani' Is Going To Redefine The Way Women Are Perceived

Actress Arushi Sharma’s portrayal of 'Dr.Disha' in the recently released Netflix film, ‘Love Goals’ received mixed response from the audiences. The film was also known previously as ‘Jaadugar’. Her fresh pairing with actor Jitendra Kumar did garner some good compliments. The actress has now moved on to her next project, ‘Kaalapani’.

Talking of the same, Sharma adds, "'Kaalapani' is going to redefine the way women are perceived. The character intrigued me immediately once I heard the script. I am delighted over playing such a role."

‘Kaalapani’ would be Sharma’s second project with 'PoshamPa Pictures', the producers of ‘Love Goals’. The film’s first shooting schedule has already gotten over, and the makers would be announcing a release date pretty soon.

Arushi Sharma has previously been seen in films like ‘Tamasha’ and ‘Love Aaj Kal’.