Irrfan Khan's son Babil entered into acting with the Netflix film 'Qala' that has started streaming on Friday. The psychological drama is directed by Anvita Dutt and also stars Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee in prominent roles. At the special screening of the film on Thursday, Babil Khan got a big hug from actor Tabu who has associated with his late father in several of his films.

As the video went viral, Irrfan's fans started sharing it on their social media handles and called it the most precious moment.

“I might cry. (crying emoji) I don't talk much about what Tabu and Irrfan mean to me but I loved them and their cinema and THIS right here, matters! " wrote a fan. The clip shows Babil running towards Tabu and giving her a tight hug.

A fan commented on the video, “I just hope and pray he does so well and is given all the love and support from the industry. Good luck Babil.”

Babil's mom and Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar also attended the film screening. Qala actor Tripti Dimri was also present at the screening. The film is set in the 1930s and is about the tumultuous relationship between an aspiring singer (Tripti Dimri) and her domineering mother (Swastika Mukherjee).

Babil recently talked about carrying on Irrfan's legacy with his foray into films. He told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I am always comparing myself to the legacy…you know, bhaar hai (there is a weight on my shoulders). I am a person who wants to give the best when I am doing something. We shot this two years ago. I have grown as an actor a lot. So, I always wonder ‘I wish I would have done this or that’. But I also believe that whatever art you make has its own journey and you can’t bring your own ego into it.”\