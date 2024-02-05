Irrfan Khan’s Wife Sutapa Sikdar Takes A Dig At Ranbir Kapoor Starrer 'Animal': Overrated

Coming back to Babil and Sutapa's interview, Babil remembered his dad and said he was a great friend to him. He said, “I’ve never laughed like that. I just don’t find things that funny anymore, and there’s this sense of, there’s a huge void of laughter. I have never found a friend or made a friend, or I don’t think I will ever. I’ll keep myself open to that possibility, but yes, just never ever had a friend like him''.