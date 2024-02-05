Sandeep Reddy Vanga ruffled feathers with his latest offering 'Animal'. Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer received acclaim and also criticism. The movie was bashed for toxic masculinity and misogynistic undertones. Several celebs like Javed Akhtar and Kiran Rao criticised 'Animal'. Now, in an interview late Irrfan Khan's writer wife Sutapa Sikdar has also taken a dig at Sandeep's film.
Irrfan Khan’s Wife Sutapa Sikdar Takes A Dig At Ranbir Kapoor Starrer 'Animal': Overrated
In an interview with iDiva, Sutapa was asked, "An overrated show or a film in recent times". Babil Khan, who was also present at the interview, ignored the question while Sutapa took the name of 'Animal'.
'Animal' was one of the highest grossers of 2023. It earned more than Rs 900 crore worldwide. The movie also starred Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles.
Coming back to Babil and Sutapa's interview, Babil remembered his dad and said he was a great friend to him. He said, “I’ve never laughed like that. I just don’t find things that funny anymore, and there’s this sense of, there’s a huge void of laughter. I have never found a friend or made a friend, or I don’t think I will ever. I’ll keep myself open to that possibility, but yes, just never ever had a friend like him''.
Sutapa added that Irrfan made her the ‘bad cop’. She added, “He (Babil) was a rebel, and see the fortunate part is which I don’t have right now, the privilege of when there are two parents, one can play good cop and one can play bad cop. So I was the bad cop always. And conveniently, his father made me a bad cop.”
On the work front, Babil was last seen in 'The Railway Men' for which he received lots of appreciation.