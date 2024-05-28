Kanu Behl On ‘Agra’ Screening At Cannes Film Festival: They Found Some Honesty In It And Were Able To Connect With The Humanity Of The Story

A

With the advent of OTT, there is a certain democratisation of the creative space and people are now growing interested in diverse stories. But I am not sure if the envelope is being pushed enough in Indian OTT yet. That creative courage probably is more evident in films. They have a definitive voice and are exploring challenging themes as in Gurvinder Singh’s cinema (‘Chauthi Koot’) or in Anup Singh’s work (‘Qissa’) and the ‘The Song Of The Scorpions’ which is finally releasing in India. Or for that matter Shlok Sharma’s film ‘Two Sisters And A Husband’ which was the only film representing India at the Tribeca Film Festival last year. How many of these films have we seen on OTT? So, I think OTT is a double-edged sword. In many ways it has democratised stuff to a certain extent, but I think there is still a long way to go and the onus for this doesn’t just fall on the OTT platforms. I think it is a larger structural conversation. We need to look at the structural support that we have for a certain kind of cinema in India and how we can support a certain kind of filmmaker who is looking to push the narrative forward from where it might be right now.