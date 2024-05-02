Harjinder Singh On ‘Tipppsy’: The Biggest Plus Point Of Working With Deepak Tijori Is That He Gives Space To The Actors

Deepak Tijori, who has made films like ‘Khamoshh... Khauff Ki Raat’, ‘Tom, Dick, And Harry’, made this film on what happens when a bachelorette goes wrong for a group of girlfriends and they get ‘Tipppsy’. Throwing more light on his entire experience of working under Deepak Tijori, Harjinder Singh says, “The shooting experience was very good. It wasn’t too long but was very enjoyable. I had to act with five girls in this film it was a good experience but not an easy task. There were scenes where everyone was shooting together, and we needed a lot of coordination and understanding. We worked as a team under the guidance of our captain Deepak Tijori. I have seen his work closely. The biggest plus point of working with him was that he gives space to the actors. He would make us understand how we could contribute uniquely and what distinct approach we could bring to our roles. He gave actors the freedom to embody their characters and work from their own point of view.”