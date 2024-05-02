Harjinder Singh On ‘Tipppsy’: The Biggest Plus Point Of Working With Deepak Tijori Is That He Gives Space To The Actors

Harjinder Singh, who was last seen in ‘Inspector Avinash’, will be next seen in Deepak Tijori’s ‘Tipppsy’. Harjinder Singh shares his views on this thriller and what makes it different from others. “I met Deepak Tijori Sir through a common friend a long time ago. When Deepak Sir first met me, our conversation revolved around discussing an opportunity he mentioned. Though it was not a detailed conversation, he wanted to test me for the role. So, when we sat together, he auditioned me. After the audition, he was quite happy. The confirmation that I was part of ‘Tipppsy’ came a few days later.”
Harjinder Singh adds, “More than my role, I found the story very interesting. When I was told about the story and how it would unfold, I was even more attracted. It’s a murder mystery, and when they narrated the whole story to me, I enjoyed hearing it immensely. After that, I just wanted to be a part of this movie. As for my role, you’ll have to watch the movie because the character I portray is quite opposite of who I am in real life. And at this stage I can’t divulge much about my role.”
Deepak Tijori, who has made films like ‘Khamoshh... Khauff Ki Raat’, ‘Tom, Dick, And Harry’, made this film on what happens when a bachelorette goes wrong for a group of girlfriends and they get ‘Tipppsy’. Throwing more light on his entire experience of working under Deepak Tijori, Harjinder Singh says, “The shooting experience was very good. It wasn’t too long but was very enjoyable. I had to act with five girls in this film it was a good experience but not an easy task. There were scenes where everyone was shooting together, and we needed a lot of coordination and understanding. We worked as a team under the guidance of our captain Deepak Tijori. I have seen his work closely. The biggest plus point of working with him was that he gives space to the actors. He would make us understand how we could contribute uniquely and what distinct approach we could bring to our roles. He gave actors the freedom to embody their characters and work from their own point of view.”
Harjinder Singh also shares how excited he was during the trailer launch of his film as it was graced by director Mahesh Bhatt and Deepak Tijori’s best friend actress Pooja Bhatt. He adds, “The trailer launch event was a significant moment for me. I was going to see myself on screen after a long time, and the legendary Mahesh Bhatt was there. He launched the trailer and appreciated it. It was heartwarming to witness their camaraderie with Deepak Sir. Pooja Bhatt Ma’am who is a dear friend of Deepak Sir came to support us and it was a great surreal moment for all of us.”
When asked about the USP of ‘Tipppsy’, Harjinder Singh says, “‘Tipppsy’ is a movie about girls; it depicts a story that reflects our daily lives. It’s not just about boys getting tipsy; girls do it too, and what happens after that you’ll have to watch the movie to find out.”
‘Tipppsy’ is set for a theatrical release on May 10.