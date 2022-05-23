Niharika NM is a 24-year-old student pursuing her MBA in the US, but for her 2.3 Million followers on Instagram alone, she is the most relatable and entertaining creator ever. While her talent has been appreciated by many platforms, she recently won the Youth Icon-Entertainer of the Year Award at the Cannes World Influencers And Bloggers Awards.

A self proclaimed lover of theatre, Niharika is also responsible for initiating Telugu star Mahesh Babu and Kannada star Yash's debut on Instagram reels's section.

Talking about her experience of representing India at the award ceremony, she tells us, "It's incredible, surreal, and I honestly feel like I'm on a fever train. This cannot be my life right now, but I am so grateful to have these incredible opportunities and to be a part of something so monumental. I feel seen."

Niharika wore a beautiful dress for the red carpet event. Like every girl, this was a dream-come-true moment for her as well.

"I wore a stunning gown that made me feel like a princess. I finally got my Cinderella moment. It’s by Geisha Designs styled by Anisha Jain," Explains Niharika, who was born in Chennai and brought up in Bengaluru.

The young content creator has immense gratitude for winning this award and most importantly love for her audience.

"I'm so glad I won the Youth Icon- Entertainer of the Year at the World Influencer and Blogger Awards...The feeling is surreal and indescribably wonderful. I consider myself fortunate because I have found an audience that loves and supports me. I hope my audience will continue to support me as they have for several years. I Thank them all for their love and support," she says.