Krishna is set to portray Queen Kaushalya, Lord Ram’s mother, in ‘Ramayana’, as reported by multiple media outlets. She had recently appeared as Rashmika Mandanna’s mother in ‘Animal’. Before her involvement, images of Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as Lord Ram and Goddess Sita went viral on social media. Leaked images also suggested that Arun Govil and Lara Dutta would play King Dashrath and Queen Kaikeyi, respectively. Tiwari has remained tight-lipped about the project, revealing no official details about the cast or characters. Some reports have also speculated that Bobby Deol, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sunny Deol might be cast as Kumbhkaran, Vibhishan, and Lord Hanuman.