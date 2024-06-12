Art & Entertainment

Indira Krishna Shares Picture With Ranbir Kapoor From 'Ramayana' Sets, Thanks Him For His 'Care, Love, And Kindness'

Indira Krishna shared a picture with Ranbir Kapoor from the sets of 'Ramayana.' The actor will be playing the role of Kaushalya in Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus.

Instagram
Indira Krishna with Ranbir Kapoor Photo: Instagram
info_icon

After the success of ‘Animal’ where Ranbir Kapoor was seen in a dual role, the actor is currently filming for Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus ‘Ramayana.’ The mythological film is one of the most anticipated projects of the actor. It made headlines when a picture of the actor donning the avatar of Lord Ram from the sets went viral. Recently, Kapoor’s co-actor from the film, Indira Krishna, shared a picture with the actor and penned a gratitude note for him.

Taking to her Instagram, Indira Krishna shared a picture with Ranbir Kapoor from the sets of ‘Ramayana.’ Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Animaling...Thank u fr ur care, love, and kindness and ur wonderful gestures Ranbirrr...costar.” Krishna was seen in an orange top with her tresses let loose. On the other hand, Kapoor was seen giving her a side hug as he was dressed in a pair of jeans and a light coloured shirt. The picture was clicked in front of a vanity van.

Take a look at the picture shared by Indira Krishna here.

The post has fetched hundreds of likes and comments. Fans took to the comments to pour their love for ‘Ramayana.’ One fan asked, “Ma’am, it's a lovely pic, when can we expect the Ramayana announcement?” A second fan commented, “Beautiful pic, ma’am…waiting for Ramayana Announcement.” A third fan wrote, “Ma'am Ranbir is my forever favourite... thank you for the adorable pic.” Actor Yagya Bhasin said, “You are really Rockstar Ma’am.”

Krishna is set to portray Queen Kaushalya, Lord Ram’s mother, in ‘Ramayana’, as reported by multiple media outlets. She had recently appeared as Rashmika Mandanna’s mother in ‘Animal’. Before her involvement, images of Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as Lord Ram and Goddess Sita went viral on social media. Leaked images also suggested that Arun Govil and Lara Dutta would play King Dashrath and Queen Kaikeyi, respectively. Tiwari has remained tight-lipped about the project, revealing no official details about the cast or characters. Some reports have also speculated that Bobby Deol, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sunny Deol might be cast as Kumbhkaran, Vibhishan, and Lord Hanuman.

‘Ramayana’ is expected to be released in theatres in October 2027.

