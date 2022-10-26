Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Indira Krishna To Make Mythological Debut With 'Mere Sai'

'Yeh Hai Chahatein' actress Indira Krishna is all set to make her mythological debut with 'Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi'.

Indira Krishna
Indira Krishna Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Oct 2022 12:47 pm

'Yeh Hai Chahatein' actress Indira Krishna is all set to make her mythological debut with 'Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi'. She will be seen playing Goddess Laxmi in the Diwali special sequence. 

Indira is known for her role in TV shows and films. She was seen in 'Tere Naam', 'Aaj Ka Raavan', 'Holiday', 'Hey Bro' and has also acted in several TV shows including 'Afsar Bitiya' and 'Kinare Milte Nahi' among others.

Despite being in the entertainment industry for quite long, she never became part of any mythological drama or films but now with 'Mere Sai', she is going to explore a different side of herself as an actor.

She said: "This is the first time I am being a part of a mytho-show and debuting on 'Mere Sai' is no less than a blessing. Playing Goddess Laxmi was a spiritual experience as I got to shoot the sequence during choti Diwali, making it even more special."

The actress further shared her experience of being part of the show and added: "I am sure there is some kind of divinity involved in making this possible. I have been following this show and I am aware of its popularity as it has been on air for the past 5 years. I am grateful to the makers for giving me this opportunity."

'Mere Sai Shraddha Aur Saburi' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Indira Krishna Indira Krishna Mythology Debut Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi Sony TV Indian Soap Opera Mumbai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Unilever Recalls Dove, Other Dry Shampoos Over Cancer Risk  

Unilever Recalls Dove, Other Dry Shampoos Over Cancer Risk  

'Kantara' Beats 'KGF' To Become Second Biggest Kannada Film

'Kantara' Beats 'KGF' To Become Second Biggest Kannada Film