Ila Arun On ‘Crew' Song ‘Choli Ke Peeche’: Call Me Old, But Original Song Is All Heart

Ila Arun’s iconic song ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’ has been recreated for the upcoming film, ‘Crew’. The latest song features Kareena Kapoor while the original one from Subhash Ghai's 1993 film ‘Khal Nayak’ starred Madhuri Dixit and Neena Gupta.
While the fans have loved the recreated version, Ila Arun seems not to happy with it. She told India Today, “People have liked Kareena dancing to the song, but how can I forget? You may call me old, but the original song is all heart. Here in this song, Kareena is having fun, but the original was a very well-choreographed song featuring Madhuri Dixit and Neena Gupta, that was brilliant and will remain that forever.”
She shared how got to know about the song's recreation just 5 minutes before the track was launched officially. Revealing how the music label Tips called her to seek blessings, she said, "What else I could do, except give them my blessings? I was dumbfounded but couldn't ask them why have you done this? Ila further mentioned that music composers should make original songs rather than recreating the classics, and if the songs are recreated or remixed, the original artistes should be kept in loop.
While Ila and Alka Yagnik sang the original track, it was composed by Lakshmikant-Pyarelal and penned by Anand Bakshi. It was choreographed by Saroj Khan.
Coming to the latest song, it has been remixed by Akshay and IP, cronned by Diljit Dosanjh and IP Singh, and penned by IP Singh. Farah Khan has choreographed the track. In the song,
As for ‘Crew’, the film stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma among others. Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and Rhea Kapoor's Anil Kapoor Productions, the heist comedy is releasing on March 29.