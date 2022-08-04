Thursday, Aug 04, 2022
Idris Elba To Star In David Leitch-Directed Netflix Movie 'Bang!'

Hollywood star Idris Elba is set to play the lead role in production house Dark Horse Entertainment's upcoming movie "Bang". 

To be directed by "Bullet Train" filmmaker David Leitch, the film is based on the comic series by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres.

The movie is a part of Dark Horse Entertainment's extended partnership with streaming platform Netflix. 

According to a press release issued by the streamer, the stylish spy thriller will be written by Kindt and Zak Olkewicz.

"When a terrorist cult sets out to start the apocalypse with a series of novels meant to brainwash their readers, the world’s most celebrated spy is sent to track down and kill the author responsible," the plotline reads. 

Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg are producing the project for Dark Horse Entertainment along with Leitch and Kelly McCormick of 87 North and Elba.

[With Inputs From PTI]

