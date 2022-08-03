'Bullet Train' Star Joey King Says She Has Become More Comfortable In Her Skin

For someone who started her career as a child star, Joey King has come a long way and the actor says she aims to venture into uncharted territories in this new era of her life.

Best known globally for her smash hit Netflix rom-com franchise "The Kissing Booth" and the crime drama series "The Act" from Hulu, King's latest film releases have been actioners "The Princess" and "Bullet Train".

The choices, she said, are testament to her growing up as a performer.

"For me, the way I approach my job and my career is like I want to be able to do things that make me happy. But I definitely feel like I'm entering a new era for myself. Regardless of where this takes me, I'm growing up.

"I'm becoming more comfortable in my own skin and making choices that make me happy and are exciting. I can't wait to see where this takes me," King told PTI in a virtual interview.

The actor has been in the profession since the age of four, when she featured in a television commercial. She made her film debut with 2007's "Reign Over Me" and later appeared in hits like "Crazy, Stupid, Love", "The Dark Knight Rises", "The Conjuring", "White House Down" and "Slender Man".

At 23, the actor said she feels like a changed person. King added that she continues to enjoy her work but at the same time, she doesn't take herself "too seriously".

"I've changed so much as a person, but I've also taken some of the most valuable life lessons I learned early on with me. I've been doing this for such a long time yet I still feel so enamoured with it. I'm so in love with this line of work.

"I feel lucky to be able to do it. I don't take myself too seriously. I don't take my job too seriously. I just want to enjoy my life and enjoy myself. And so far that plan has been working out for me."

King is currently looking forward to her latest movie "Bullet Train", in which she features alongside a star-studded cast including Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon and Sandra Bullock.

The actor, who forayed into the action genre recently with period action thriller "The Princess", plays an assassin in the David Leitch-directed movie.

"I couldn't believe that I got to be part of this movie where I'm playing an assassin for the first time and surrounded by actors that you admire so much -- Brad, Aaron, Brian, and Michael Shannon. It was just mind-blowing to be able to be part of this movie with such heavy hitters," she said.

Based on the Japanese novel "Maria Beetle" by author Kotaro Isaka, "Bullet Train" follows seasoned assassin Ladybug (Pitt), who wants to give up the life but is pulled back in by his handler Maria Beetle (Bullock) in order to collect a briefcase on a bullet train heading from Tokyo to Kyoto.

Once onboard, he and the other competing assassins discover that their objectives are all connected.

Calling Pitt as "everyone's favourite actor", King said the Hollywood star made every cast member feel at home during the film's making.

"He is an amazing guy with an amazing body of work, but more importantly, he is a sweetheart. I feel so lucky to have been able to share that time with him on 'Bullet Train'.

"He's just so wonderful and so nice. He just made everyone feel like they're important and at home. I couldn't think of a better guide to have led this movie and also look up to as a person. I hope to be able to emulate the kind of nice energy that he has," she added.

"Bullet Train" will be released in India on Thursday, a day before its debut in the US theatres.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India is releasing the film in the country across languages - English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.