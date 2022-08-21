Sunday, Aug 21, 2022
Idris Elba's Daughter Didn't Speak With Him After Getting Rejected For 'Beast'

English actor-producer Idris Elba lived through the tense environment after his daughter Isan didn't land a role in his latest movie 'Beast' for lack of chemistry on camera, reports Deadline.

Idris Elba
Idris Elba IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Aug 2022 7:29 pm

"Interestingly enough, my daughter auditioned for this role," Elba said on The Breakfast Club, quoted by Deadline. "She wants to be an actress and she auditioned and it came down to chemistry in the end. The relationship in the film and the relationship between my daughter was, the chemistry wasn't right for film, weirdly enough."

After not getting the part, Elba said his daughter didn't talk to him "for about three weeks."

According to Deadline, it was producer Will Packer who had to give Isan the news that she wouldn't be acting with her father as he sees her as his "little niece". Packer gave props to Elba for not going the route of nepotism and asking producers to put his daughter "through the ropes" in the audition process.

"He auditioned with her (and) he was very tough on her," Packer added. "(Elba) said, 'Listen, at the end of the day we're going to make the best decision for the movie. I trust you, Will, trust the director,' and she was very good, very close."

Packer noted that "some of the nuances of that real-life relationship sometimes don't translate on screen."

Elba also gave props to his daughter for being "very gracious" about the process and for accompanying him to the film's premiere. Packer is hopeful that everyone will "definitely be seeing" Isan in a film soon.

