Huma Qureshi's New Film Titled 'Gulabi', Shooting Underway

Shooting has begun on actor Huma Qureshi's new film, which has been titled "Gulabi", the makers announced on Monday.

Huma Qureshi Photo: Instagram
Directed by Vipul Mehta, the film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios and Vishal Rana of Echelon Productions.

Rana said "Gulabi" went on floors in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, today.

"We are thrilled to start shoot for Gulabi in Ahmedabad today. Through this film, our aim is to deliver a great content driven film for the audience they can resonate with. "Huma, who has delivered some great performances in her career, once again is all set to create some magic on screen!" the producer said in a statement.

The movie, which was announced on the International Women's Day, will revolve around a woman autorickshaw driver and is based on a true story.

Qureshi was last seen in the third season of her popular web series "Maharani".

